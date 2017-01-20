The News Blog

BREAKING: Jammeh asks ECOWAS to extend noon deadline

Gambia’s former president Yahya Jammeh has asked ECOWAS for an extension of the deadline given to him to vacate office from noon to 4 pm local time, Reuters reported on Friday.

On Friday Jammeh sacked all his ministers, saying he will rule alone.

On Thursday Senegalese forces entered the Gambia hours after the winner of the Presidential election, Adama Barrow, was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in Dakar.

But the military intervention – named Operation Restore Democracy – aimed at installing Barrow as the president of the country has been halted temporarily to allow for a last-ditch negotiation.

“We think that up until the last minute there is still a solution through dialogue,” said Marcel de Souza, head of the ECOWAS commission, explaining the decision to suspend the advance to reporters in Dakar late on Thursday.

