Senegalese troops have entered The Gambia to back Adama Barrow as president.

According to the BBC the troops aim to oust defeated President Yayha Jammeh who has refused to step down.

On Thursday Barrow was sworn in as president of The Gambia at the country’s embassy in Dakar, capital of Senegal.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa on Thursday said NAF jets are flying over The Gambia.

Comments