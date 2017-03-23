Buhari sends names of INEC RECs to Senate for confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the names of 28 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senate for confirmation.
Buhari made the nomination in a letter read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at plenary.
The tenure of RECs in 28 states had expired last year.
2 Comments
Most of pepls always forgetyn what allah desided ,if a man process so god dispose,wht I’m sying is ,pls 9ja come together,join together,live together to share the same culture,norms an tradition in peace with one another ,iam urs 9ja 4 lyf.
We 9j always resign our progress ,but we only depend on allah who know every thing,an now our cry is make by our leaders ,those who cause obsticles to our lyf,finally we are praying for interllectual ,dedicated,truested an the superiou leader gen ,muhd,buhari to coutiniue doing righ in his leading ship,amee.