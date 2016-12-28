Buhari will make full board appointments in January 2017 – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari will ensure appointments into all boards are made by January 2017.

This was in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu said the appointment process will be fully back at the beginning of 2017.

He said “You know that the reconstitution began methodically from sector by sector. You should expect that to resume at the beginning of the New Year. The president has given directions on what to do.”

He also said the President’s support and call for a return to farming was bringing positive results.

“The talk about agriculture has driven people to the farm. This year, there is a huge boom in the rural economy. We have witnessed an excellent harvest. Farmers are getting value for their output.

“What has encouraged farmers the more is the increasing availability of extension services. New farming techniques are helping farmers to do their occupation better. The readiness of off takers to buy the produce is also a major boost.

“When you put all these together with the systematic move to curb importation as a boost to local production through the restriction of the available foreign exchange to critically important sectors of the economy, you have favourable environment for the diversification of the economy.

“As we speak, several of the country’s major manufacturing industries are actively backward-integrating- Nestle, Unilever, the breweries are looking at what we have as local materials, changing their formulations to maintain production levels and keep their shares of the market.

“Manufacturers, who are hooked on import of raw materials, are advised to re-strategise and take full advantage of local raw materials. The future belongs to those who employ the use of local raw materials,” he said.

