The class of 2015: Nigeria’s 100 most innovative persons in Technology

by Jewel Stephen
- Nkemdilim Uwaje-Begho- Nkem Uwaje-Begho is managing director of Future Software Resources Nigeria Ltd-a turnkey website design & web-solution provider located in Lagos, Nigeria that offers website development, web hosting & web portal development. Technical University of Munich (TUM) Germany.
- Desiree Craig- Desiree holds a bachelor’s degree in computing from the Plymouth University. She is one of the few female coders in Nigeria and is currently Technical Lead, Youth Education programme at Co-creation Hub.
- Mayowa Owolabi- Mayowa is VP of Sales and Marketing at Integrat Pty Ltd and also Co-Founder of Mobile Monday Nigeria- a global community of mobile industry visionaries, developers and influencers fostering cooperation and cross-border business development through virtual and live networking events to share ideas, best practices and trends from global markets.
- Ademola Morebise- Ademola holds the title of Product Czar at Omnific Works where he leads a team of amazing people that design and create simple but powerful tech products that greatly enhances the way people live, work and play. He is also the visioner of the Akure StartUP Drive, a movement to create more startups working out of Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.
- Sola Ajayi- developed OpenVR – Voter’s Registration Software used during the 2011 Elections in Nigeria in under 3 months. He is also chief technology officer at Dobox.TV and Varsoft Technologies ltd.
- Chuka Ofili- is co-Founder and Chief Enterprise Architect at Delivery Science where he provides a strategic approach to their innovative technology solutions by developing & maintaining an optimal, consistent set of standardized best practices, processes and technology to enable successful implementation of business solutions that are focused on sustainable supportability.
- Ayobami Onibokun- is founder, Alariwo.com and co-Founder, Nerdbevy Limited, a firm providing innovative ICT solutions to businesses around the country.
- Kunle Fadiora- is co-Founder of StackArena, the creators of AkposJokes, the viral mobile application, one of the few local app to have over 100k downloads.
- Zainab Aiyeleso- holds a B.Sc in computing from the university of Portsmouth and a Masters in Information Technology from the Mahatma Gandhi University. She is currently Software Engineering Lead at Konga Online Shopping, Nigeria’s largest online mall.
- Benson Godwin- is a first class graduate of Systems Engineering from the University of Lagos. He recently resigned from a growing career with Deloitte Nigeria to pursue his love for technology. He is currently the founder of Tuteria, an online platform that connects people seeking to learn anything, with those within their localities who can teach them what they want to learn at fair, affordable prices.
- Aniedi Udo-Obong- refers to himself as an Open Source Evangelist. He has over 10 years experience working with startups. He is currently with Afrocab where he develops technology solutions by assembling staff, vendor, and service resources to evaluate, design, test, install, and maintain hardware, applications and systems software, and communication network
- Akinbobola Akinola- holds a B.Sc in Computer Science from Bowen University. He is trained in Basic Oracle Database Administration skills and Computer Networking skills. He is currently Program Coordinator at Mobile Monday Nigeria.
- Ugochi Ugbomeh- holds an MSc in information technology from The University of Glasgow. She is co-founder of Shark Interactive and Taxipark Nigeria, the first online taxi booking service in Nigeria. Currently, she is co-founder and Business Manager with Tranzit, a free web/mobile enabled transportation and delivery service that enables you to locate interesting, or required places and events based on your location.
- Rodney Jackson-Cole- is a HTML5/jQuery mobile web app developer who worked on the TaxiPark app for Lagos. He was the co-founder of Tranzit.NG before exiting late last year. He is a big fan of the Open web standards and is currently Founder / Lead UI Developer at DevShack Alpha. He is also founder of HappyFactory Nigeria.
- Adejuwon Isola-Osobu- was CEO and Chief Buyer at 1500naira.com, a deals platform where everything sells at a N1,500 flat rate. Currently, he is founder & CEO of Jay Osbie an online brand and retailer for fashion-forward men.
- Adebola Adeola- holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was co-Founder of U-Paid, an e-bay clone in Nigeria. Currently, he is CEO of iThena Logic, the holding company for www.topupgenie.com.
- Evangelline Wiles- holds an MSc in entrepreneurial management from the University of Pennsylvania. She is currently CEO of Kaymu Nigeria, a leading ecommerce platform in Nigeria.
- Guillaume Leblond- is currently CEO of Hellofood Nigeria, the leading global online food delivery marketplace. In the past, he used to be a developer with Altima, a Web Agency specialized in Web designing, SEO, SEM on Chinese (Baidu) and international (Google) Search Engines.
- Obi Ejimofo- is a creative and solutions-driven individual with extensive international experience in Technology, Media and Telecoms, with focus on developing compelling value propositions for sub-Saharan African markets, combining innovation and entrepreneurial thinking with effective strategies for execution and investment.He is currently CEO of Lamudi Nigeria, Nigeria’s largest online real estate platform.
- IYINOLUWA ABOYEJI : has a BA in Legal Studies from the University of Waterloo. He is a co-founder and director of recruitment at Andela, a global talent accelerator that produces world-class developers and connects them with top employers.
- Yusuf Adewale: Yusuf is a technology enthusiast who loves information and creative thinking. He is also a photography and social media journalist and the founder of TechPoint, a fast-rising technology blog.
- Opeyemi Awoyemi: Opeyemi is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Jobberman, Nigeria’s no 1 job website.
- Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata “CFA”: Is a highly sought after author, business coach, columnist, ICT expert & public speaker with a passion to help people become Conditioned For Accomplishments!
- EMMANUEL OLUWATOSIN: A pro-active professional with 12 years+ experience identifying and developing innovative business solutions within the ICT and Telecoms Mobile Sector. Currently lead all Developer Experience (DX) related activities in Nokia (West & Central Africa).
- JASON NJOKU: Jason Njoku is Founder of IROKO Partners Limited, the world’s largest distributor of African entertainment. Since launching in December 2010, the company, under Jason’s leadership has built a global audience of over 6 million unique users from 178 different countries.
- Bilkiss Abiola: Bilikiss is the co-founder and CEO of Lagos-based startup Wecyclers, a company that uses incentives to make Lagos households recycle their waste.
- Seun Onigbinde: Seun is the team leader of BudgIT, a CcHUB-incubated startup focused on making the Nigerian budget simpler and more easily accessible to all Nigerians.
- Ahmad Mukoshy: Mukoshy is the founder of Aimtech Hosting, a multidimensional web hosting company providing on-demand shared hosting in Nigeria since 2007 with over 2,000 active customers. Aimtech rebranded and is now known as GigaLayer.
- Oluwatobi Soyombo: Oluwatobi is a tech crusader. He helps organizations establish an effective internet presence and create an internet campaign that’s synonymous to their brand. He is the co-founder of 1Plify.com, Nigeria’s first central admissions portal.
- Segun Fodeke: was founder of iWatch, a company that promoted transparency, and accountability in the public sector. Currently, he is the lead Human-Aware-Real-Time Solutions Ltd.
- Gossy Ukanwoke: Gossy works with his team in overseeing all affairs of BAU Research & Development, from research, partnerships and investments to project implementations, and is responsible for setting future goals and pathways for BAU R&D.
- Joseph Akinde-Peters: is a computer engineering student from the University of Lagos. He is the founder of Whizapp, a platform that helps improve numerical skills.
- Kola Tubosun: Kola obtained a degree in Linguistics with honors from the University of Ibadan (Nigeria). He is a technology enthusiast, and is currently working on having the Yoruba language infused into twitter.
- Oluwapelumi Oyetimein- is a digital media and IT professional that has developed ICT solutions for both the public and private sector of the Nigerian economy. He also writes with focus on technology and has been published by some of Africa’s biggest online outfits. He was the Managing Editor of WebTrends Nigeria. He is currently Chief Technology Officer of BentLab limited, a bespoke ICT consultancy outfit.
- Jesse Oguntimehin: Jesse is a tech enthusiast. He is a business development partner with Mobility Blog and enjoys telling stories about mobile, tech start-ups and the use of technology. He is also co-founder and managing editor of iAfrikan.com.
- Oluyomi Ojo: Oluyomi is the co-founder of The Printivo. The printivo brand is helping Nigerian SMEs handle printing needs without having to leave the comfort of their homes.
- Chris Okonkwo: has an advertising background before he pursued his love for ttech. In the past, he was co-founder and creative director of Kuluya.com. Currently, he is the founder of celebratings.com
- Yomi Adegboye : Yomi aka Mr. Mobility was listed as one of the most influential persons in technology in Nigeria by TechLoy and in February 2014, he was honoured by YNaija/Ndani TV as one of the 100 most innovative People in Nigeria’s Technology Eco-system. He is the founder of Mobility Arena, Africa’s most respected mobile blog.
- Sanusi Ismaila: is Founder and editor in chief of techsuplex.com, a technology e-magazine. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Precogmedia.
- Agboola Ayodeji: is an experienced WordPress Developer, Online Advertising Specialist at FlyMyAds.
- Seun Osewa: Is the Founder of Nairaland; which is an online community created in March 2005. It is targeted at Nigerians.
- Opeyemi Obembe: is the author at Techcabal; which is Africa’s most authoritative and influential technology news site.
- Damilola Solesi, is the CEO/ Creative Diretor of SMIDS Animation Studios, a fast rising computer animation and creative production company based in Lagos.
- Tito Philips: is an entrepreneur, writer, speaker, business consultant, and life coach. He created the MADphilips.com, an organization dedicated to the development of people, businesses and lives. He is also the founder of www.naijapreneur.com, a business development resource for entrepreneurs.
- Abiola Olaniran: Founded Gamsole, Nigeria’s highest paid Windows game developer, creates games for the Windows phone platform, taking advantage of its fast growth and unsaturated gaming market.
- Victor Okigbo: who manages the Idea Centre Lagos, a private sector led initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communications Technology to help grow the Nigerian tech scene.
- Francis Osifo: An Entrepreneur, he is the CEO of Inspire Soft Limited, a fast rising brand in the ICT sector of the African Business Space, he has executed ICT solutions for companies and his clientele across Africa developing unique web based and mobile solutions.
- Ommo Clark: She set-up and runs iBez, a technology company specialising in software development. She also runs a number of online businesses.
- Jide Ogunsanya: Founder of Ogbongeblog.com; a popular how-to blog in Nigeria with topics related to the use of technology as well as topics on how to earn money online.
- Makinwa Olubukola is the lead developer at Swap Space, a company that delivers IT solutions and services. She’s currently working on Connverg, a web-based platform that helps coders connect, support and learn from each other in real time.
- Paschal Okafor: owner of the Naija Tech Guide website, NaijaTechGuide a blog for Technology News, Reviews, Specs.
- Honey Ogundeyi is the Founder and CEO of Fashpa.com. Fashpa.com is Nigeria’s Leading Online Fashion Retailer.
- Henry Ibiam: is founder of The Wishlist Company, Nigeria’s first platform that allows users to create a registry of gifts they wish to have and share with their friends.
- Lanre Akinlagun: is a digital strategist, marketer and founder/Chief Executive Officer of Drinks.ng, Nigeria’s first online one-stop shop for beverages and alcohol drinks which recorded 105 percent growth within one year of operations.
- Chukwuemeka Afigbo is a program manager in the Emerging Markets Outreach team at Google
- Shina Oyefeso: is an experienced Software Architect and Technical Evangelism Lead at Microsoft Corporation
- Loy Okezie: is the founder of Techloy.com, a technology news and research startup.
- Peter Ihesie: is a software Architect and CEO of Complustech, the company behind the famous security-focused mobile app – iPolice. He also developed Church+ which is a church management software.
- Ofure Ukpebor: another of the few female developers in Nigeria, Ofure is the lead developer at Anakle Nigeria, a firm building intelligent media solutions on internet and mobile platforms.
- Editi Effiong: Is an applications developer and internet marketer. He is also the MD of Anakle, a firm building intelligent media solutions on internet and mobile platforms.
- Chika Nwobi: is the managing partner and founder of L5 Labs, a Nigeria based incubator in the mobile internet space.
- Morakinyo Beckley: is the founder of Bringitbay, an e-commerce logistics business targeted at the African market.
- Eric Idahi: is a private equity investor and Deputy Managing Director of Verod. He is also the CEO of Spinlet Limited, a digital music platform that allows music lovers to access a huge catalogue of music.
- Femi Longe: is the co-founder & Director of Programmes at Co-Creation Hub Nigeria, a social innovation centre dedicated to accelerating the application of social capital and technology for economic prosperity.
- Bosun Tijani: is the co-founder & Chief Executive Officer at Co-Creation Hub Nigeria, a social innovation centre dedicated to accelerating the application of social capital and technology for economic prosperity.
- Nubi Kayode: is an internet entrepreneur and new media strategist and most recently, the co-founder of TravelBay which seeks to reduce your travel expenses..
- Christian Keller: is the Managing Director of Carmudi Nigeria, Nigeria’s number one online car dealer.
- Chinwe Onuorah: is the Managing Partner, Sales and Marketing at Business Value Consulting Limited.
- Afua Osei: is the co-founder of SheLeads Africa, an initiative that ensures women are part of Africa’s growth story by providing the knowledge, networks and finance to grow from SMEs and Startups to global leaders.
- Yasmin Belo-Osagie: is the co-founder of SheLeads Africa, an initiative that ensures women are part of Africa’s growth story by providing the knowledge, networks and finance to grow from SMEs and Startups to global leaders.
- Funke Shonekan: is the CEO of FunKey Events and Founder YAP&E which is a group for young people, focused with a passion for professionalism and self-development.
- Seyi Taylor: works in media & technology in Africa. He is the co-founder of Big Cabal Media, and he writes for TechCabal, Nigeria’s leading tech online publication.
- Olusola Teniola: is the CEO, Internet Solutions Limited and he is a highly experienced telecommunication Engineer
- Osita Nwoye: is the co-founder of Fonebase Labs, the company behind the innovative CallBase, an application which reduces cost while increasing quality for companies who have to connect to a lot of customers via calls.
- Simeon Ononobi: is the CEO/Founder of SimplePay Limited, which is a fast and convenient way to make online and mobile payments.
- Leye Makanjuola: is the Managing Partner of iPublicizenaija and an entrepreneur in the digital marketing industry.
- Kingsley Ezeani: is the Founder of Information Nigeria, a news portal that has become one of the most popular websites in Nigeria.
- Alero Ladipo: Alero Ladipo is the Chief Marketing Officer at Smile Communications Nigeria Limited, a broadband service provider.
- Silas Okwoche: is the co-founder of Idea centric Global Systems Ltd which is a technology development company with a focus on building integrated mobile and web solutions that enable people increase their productivity and enjoy a greater quality of life especially in Africa.
- Bastian Gotter: is the cofounder of iROKOtv which grants instant and unlimited access to the best Nigerian’s Nollywood and Ghanaian’s Ghallywood movies.
- Sheriff Shittu: Founder and CEO at Showroom.ng. He was the COO of the fashion e-commerce website, Zima Fashion, and former business analyst at Konga.
- Bankole Oluwafemi: is the founder and editor of TechCabal.com, an online publication focused on promoting conversations around technology, mobile & internet in Africa.
- Victor Asemota: is the company’s CEO/ Principal Consultant. He has over 20 years of industry experience in enterprise applications consulting and implementation, information security and transaction systems, He is one of the founding board members of SWIFTA and coordinates all group activities and new initiatives.
- Marek Zmyslowski: is the Managing Director of Jovago.com, Africa’s No 1. Booking Portal. Before that, he successfully co-founded and exited online ventures in Poland.
- Emeka Okoye: is a creative, Visionary & Innovative Mobile and Linked Open Data Technologist at OpenData Nigeria.
- Celestine Ezeokoye: is the Co-founder and CEO of Tiketmobile, which makes it easy and convenient for you to find information about bus tickets, buy the tickets and use it across major states. He is currently working on another application to manage events called Ocaman.
- Olumide Ogunlana: is the co-founder of PrepClass NG, an academic solutions provider focused on pre-university students that connect parents with professional home tutors who give their children 1-on-1 attention, mentoring and support. It also provide an on-line test preparatory platform that helps students study for local exams
- Chukwuwezam Obianor: is the co-founder of Prepclass NG, an academic solutions provider focused on pre-university students that connect parents with professional home tutors who give their children 1-on-1 attention, mentoring and support. It also provide an on-line test preparatory platform that helps students study for local exams
- Gbenga Sesan: His interest and work is built around the use of ICTs in socio-economic transformation focusing on underserved groups. Gbenga Sesan is the Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria (PIN), a social enterprise that connects underserved people-groups with ICT-enabled opportunities.
- Olamide Egbayelo: has interest in social media and mobile marketing. She is a pioneer member of Tech Divaz a girl group put together by the Co-creation Hub to encourage ladies in Nigeria to embrace and use technology irrespective of their profession or business. She has fingers in several pies including, HexalPlace and BishopHost..
- Modupe Macaulay-Odunyemi: is a computer scientist by training and founder of Capital Square Workspace Solutions Limited, a co-working space in Nigeria.
- Gafar Williams: is the founder of Dobox, Africa’s first provider of on-demand Internet streaming
- Lanre Oyedotun: is cofounder and CEO of Delivery Science where he works with experienced all-star technology and data science team to build out product road map and prioritize development tasks
- Bayo Puddicombe: is cofounder at Pledge 51 where he is responsible for business/strategy development. He is also the mobile development lead.
- Zubair Abubakar: is a cofounder and director with Pledge 51 where he is responsible for Venture design and development, Product design and development, platform development and Business development
- Udeze Kene: is User experience lead at co-creation hub where he works with the startups at Cc Hub to design & Develop new products/services following a strict user centered design approach.
- Babayemi Olulana: is CEO, Business Developer and Strategist at Giddiphones, Nigeria’s number 1 online classified adsite for phones
- Mark Essien: is the founder of hotels.ng, Nigeria’s first and largest hotel booking site where he is responsible for site engineering and general management.
- Bankole Cardoso- is the co-founder and CEO of easytaxi Nigeria, an online service that allows you hail a taxi from the comfort of your home or office on your mobile device or computer.
- Tayo Oviosu- is the founder and CEO of Paga, a mobile payments company with a mission to transform lives by delivering innovative and universal access to financial services.
