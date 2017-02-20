Dollar will hit N650 before stabilising – T.B Joshua

Pastor of The Synagogue Church, Prophet T.B Joshua on Sunday said Nigerians should pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, especially on his health.

Speaking during his sermon, Joshua said those wishing Buhari dead may end up dead themselves.

“Your president has good intentions. Good intentions cannot be carried out alone without good followers,” he said.

“The priority of every Nigerian citizen now is the good health of your President because it can be anyone’s turn tomorrow. What you wish for others, God makes happen to you.”

Calling on congregants to rise up in prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari, he prayed specifically for “strength where is weakness”.

The Prophet also prayed for Nigeria’s democracy, stating that Nigerians should pray for uninterrupted democracy.

“More importantly, we also have to rise up and pray that the Lord should give us the grace to sustain democracy. Pray for an uninterrupted democracy,” he said.

He recalled his prophecies on the devaluation of the Naira and scarcity of food.

He said the would reach a ratio of 650 to one US Dollar on the black market before it stabilises.

Joshua also urged African leaders to stop appointing people who supported them financially during campaigns.

“That someone gives you money does not mean they are your friend,” Joshua explained.

“Your enemy can even establish you in a big way for reasons known to him. Why should those in the same political party be fighting themselves?”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments