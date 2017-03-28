How exactly is Dino Melaye a Senator in a sane country? 5 takeaways from this incredible madness

It’s almost impossible to single out one exact moment as the worst from the recent travails of Dino Melaye. Such is the sheer ridiculousness that Nigeria has been subjected to by the Kogi West Senator in the past couple of days. What is certain, however, is the fact that none of this is normal. Perhaps it might have been accepted as that by us as Nigerians, given the fact that we’ve pretty much seen it all. But it should not be. Not in the least. Above all, the entire situation represents a teaching and learning opportunity for all of us.

1. Our lawmakers have absolutely no respect for their office

It’s one thing to lack the personal dignity that would restrain one from engaging in the kind of behaviour that Senator Melaye has willingly – and gleefully – indulged in, not just over the past week, but for several years now. However, what stands out as most egregious is the fact that he doesn’t appear to understand that he is an elected official of the land. Not just any elected official, a Senator. Melaye appears to be lacking in any and all awareness about who exactly he is and what he is supposed to represent, for his constituents, and the Nigerian people as a whole. And this isn’t just an issue at home, too. The fact that Harvard University had to provide clarification on Melaye’s “credentials” amounts to yet another stain on Nigeria’s reputation in the international community that the country really doesn’t need.

2. Things can always get more ridiculous

Yesterday saw the release of a video with Senator Melaye singing a song, mocking his ‘enemies’ as he’d apparently ‘won’ the battle. Never mind that the allegations against him were serious, and there are still questions lingering. The lawmaker saw it fit to do this:

But, of course, that wasn’t enough. And so, Senator Melaye showed up at the Senate Plenary Session today dressed in an academic gown.

Just when we think we’ve seen it all, our leaders show us that they still have it in them to go further.

3. Nigerians are not angry enough



It’s been said before, and it bears repeating. Although we have to wonder if it’s simply a result of being so beaten down by our leaders, so exposed to the most bottom of the barrel quality of governance that the only things citizens as a whole can muster are resignation and amusement. Take, for example, the reactions to Senator Melaye’s antics, which have largely been a mixture of sheer humour and “we’ve been here before so why bother caring now?” Even our mainstream comedians are wasting no time in jumping on his tomfoolery.

4. Some Nigerians will never be angry at all

These utter sycophancy tweets to Melaye say it all.

@dino_melaye my senator I greet u sir, u r representing us well, we dey feel d vibe! God will b ur strength — Ogbonna Joe (@ogatitus32) March 26, 2017

@dino_melaye the most vibrant nigerian senator. I salute u — Uche Nkem (@allennkem12) March 26, 2017

@dino_melaye @Tozo97

This country always tries to find a way to silence the strong… https://t.co/RfQskDsDnp — Muhammad Gulani🔱 (@thegulanto) March 25, 2017

@dino_melaye I STAND WITH DINO — Diskanfila (@diskanfila1) March 27, 2017

@dino_melaye glad u won today, kip doing ur best sir, may D lord always b wit u — nwonye ejimofor (@nwonye_ejimofor) March 27, 2017

5. We urgently – desperately – need to start paying more attention to who we vote for

Yes, there will be many who support Melaye no matter the depths to which he sinks. However, there are a great many others who likely have no idea they voted for him. As a nation we are accustomed to paying attention only to presidential and gubernatorial candidates. We decide on a party and select their portions of every ballot form we come across. As a matter of fact, how many people even have a clue who their Senators are? Let alone their House of Reps members or their local government chairman? We are all complicit in this. Even those of us who are able to admit just how much of a joke this all is. The onus remains on us to do – and demand – better.