Eye on Ambode: Governor delivers goodwill message to Lagosians at Christmas Carol service, more

We bring to you a recap of the activities of Lagos state’s governor Akinwunmi Ambode over the past one week.

As part of the efforts made to ease the stress of the economic situation on Lagosians this yuletide season, Lagos and Kebbi states launched the locally-produced LAKE RICE on Wednesday.

The launch ceremony held at Lagos House, Ikeja and had the Kebbi governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu in attendance. The result of the joint production by both states is the quality LAKE rice which is to sell for 12,000 for every 50kg bag.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ambode said: “Today is an historic day for Lagos and Kebbi States. In March 2016, we signed an MOU with an understanding that we, being proudly Nigeria, we want to come out with what is made in Nigeria and what is good in Nigeria. We took all that President Muhammadu Buhari said that we need to grow our food and we decided that we will prove a point and that is what today is all about“.

He also announced that the Federal Government has supported the rice production effort by donating two rice mills to Lagos state to aid increased production in 2017.

Governor Bagudu also added that both states can do more such ventures by proceeding into the production of sorghum, cocoa and soya beans.

LAKE rice is already available for sale and individuals will be entitled to purchase only one bag.

On Friday, Governor Ambode was at the Christmas Carol Service held at Lagos House to kick off the year end festivities in the state.

In his goodwill message, the governor reiterated that his administration would continue to work towards improving the welfare and standard of living of Lagosians.

The governor implored people to extend a hand of care to the people around them this yuletide season as he wished everyone a merry christmas and prosperous year ahead.

Finally, starting from today, the Lagos state government will be hosting what it calls a bigger, better and bolder version of its annual One Lagos Fiesta.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde who said, “the duration of the fiesta is longer this year. Instead of the five days of last year, Lagosians will have eight days of fun and camaraderie this year.”

This year’s shows will also feature upcoming artistes, reward the extraordinarily talented ones and showcase lots of traditional performances and troupes.

Comments

- Advertisement -