Frozen N75m in Ozekhome’s account, part of Dasuki’s loot – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday prayed the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to sustain the freezing order on the Guaranty Trust Bank account of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) containing N75m.

The agency alleged that the frozen funds was part of the alleged share of Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose from the N2.26bn arms procurement fund, which a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), allegedly looted.

The EFCC said Dasuki gave N1.2bn to Fayose through former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

Ozekhome has approached the court urging it to unfreeze the account containing N75m.

But EFCC prosecutor, Idris Mohammed said Ozekhome, went before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Ado Ekiti Division of the Federal High Court to obtain an order to unfreeze the account.

The EFCC said Ozekhome ought to have “reasonably known that the N75m was transferred to him” from Fayose’s account.

The EFCC urged Justice Anka not to unfreeze Ozekhome’s account.

Justice Anka adjourned till 7, 2017 for hearing in the case.