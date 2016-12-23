Here is the full list of winners at #TheHeadies2016

The 2016 Headies held on Thursday at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The award dubbed the Nigerian version of the Grammy Awards had performances from the likes of Daddy Showkey, Remedies, Humblesmith, and so on.

Kiss Daniel won three awards while Olamide, Ill Bliss and Darey Art Alade all went home with two awards each, while Phyno went home with the Song of the Year with “Fada Fada”.

The most coveted award, the Next Rated was won by Mr. Eazi.

Here is a full list of winners at the awards:

Best Street Hop Artiste – Olamide

Best Reggae/DanceHall Single – No Kissing Babe (Patoranking)

Best Alternative Song – U Suppose Know (Bez)

Best outstanding vocal performance (male) – Shaydee

Best outstanding vocal performance (female) Simi

Best producer of the year – Young Jon

Best RnB single – Darey (Pray for me)

Best pop single – Harry Songz (Reggae Blues)

Best music video – Clarence Peters for Soldier by Simi

Best recording of the year – Darey

Lyricist on the roll – Ill Bliss

Best rap single – Eyan Mayweather (Olamide)

Best rap album – Powerful (Ill Bliss)

Best RnB/Pop album – New era (Kiss Daniel)

Hip hop world revelation – Kiss Daniel

Best collaboration – Falz ft. Simi (Soldier)

Song of the year – Fada Fada (Phyno feat. Olamide)

Next Rated award – Mr. Eazi

Album of the year – Kiss Daniel

Artiste of the year – Wizkid

Special recognition award – Flavour

