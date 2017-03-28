‘I finished NYSC in 2001’ | Dino Melaye shows certificate

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has said he finished the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2001.

Melaye had earlier posted a picture of himself and some of his colleagues in camp, while stating that he was part of the Ahmadu Bello University graduating students of 1999.

At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Ibrahim Garba had said Melaye graduated in 2000 based on records available.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Melaye posted a picture of this NYSC certificate, stating that he started the programme in July 2000 concluded in 2001.

He wrote, “Another Ndume lie. I finished NYSC in 2001.”

Recall that senator Ali Ndume had called for an investigation into the allegation that Melaye did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.