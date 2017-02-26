“I will be the Vice President of Nigeria, even the President soon” | See our top 10 quotes from last week

As we already know that one week can hardly pass without a President Trump meltdown on Twitter, a tinge of drama by Governor Fayose and controversy from the stable of Nollywood, we bring you our top 10 quotes from Nigeria and beyond in the past week:

“I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers. I hope to call you again”

Little is known of what was said in between the three sentences above but these were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a phone conversation on Saturday.

“Whatever the acting President is doing to increase the value of the Naira is working. We appeal to him to teach his boss this magic he has!”

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s rather petty appeal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday was well received by Nigerians. It makes a lot of common sense, to be frank.

“My love, they can laugh as long as I didn’t come out in a body bag. No one knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I knew in marriage..if laughter is all they have, then the karma that bites me awaits them all, thanks for your love. Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on GROSS LIES/DECEIT, SCAM and many more darkness. I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame!!!”

We really cannot figure out what prompted Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh to make this shocking disclosure on Friday morning and in the most unimaginable place: the comment section of her Instagram account.

“I will be the vice president of Nigeria, even the President very soon,”

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state made this statement in a TV interview last week. But it looks like he’s not sure what his ambition is yet…

“We try in all our advocacy visits to insist that Nigeria must be referred to as Nigeria and not Naija. So, our schools have a role to play in this; the media itself has also got a very fundamental role to play because it is the media that helps in the propagation of this kind of misnomer. All of us, as individuals, as corporate organisations, as media, whether broadcast, print or online, must wake up to the reality. That the more we use these misnomers referring to our country, the fallout of it is that, a significant percentage of our younger ones will not even remember that Nigeria is the original name of our country. I want to appeal to all Nigerians, young and old to always refer to our country as Nigeria.”

All the Director-General of NOA wants is for Nigerians to ditch the funk.

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security “leakers” that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW”

It’s safe to say United States President Donald Trump issued this directive to intelligence agency, FBI via Twitter on Friday following his assertions that leaks of classified information within ranks of the agency are putting the country at risk.

“There are lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, most especially his doggedness and compassion for the masses. President Buhari contested presidential election consecutively four times before he eventually won in 2015. His victory has paid off considering his passion for helping the masses and most importantly the successes recorded in the anti-corruption war of his government.”

Mrs Aisha Buhari was represented by Olufunso Amosun, wife of Ogun state governor in Abeokuta during the launch of a book titled, “Buhari vs Yar’Adua: Facing the future,” written by a Special Assistant on Media to the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Opeyemi Soyombo.

“When God asked me to leave my job to become a full-time pastor, the total income of the church was less than my salary and we were to share it among some 39 people…”

The General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide said this while ministering during a three-day special programme to end the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer period at the Redemption Camp.

“The dollar would reach a ratio of 650 to one US Dollar on the black market before it stabilises…The priority of every Nigerian citizen now is the good health of your President because it can be anyone’s turn tomorrow. What you wish for others, God makes happen to you.”

Prophet T.B Joshua said this to the congregation in The Synagogue Church last Sunday.

“I don’t have a family, they are all dead.”

Big Brother Naija contestant, ThinTallTony known to be married with kids said this in a conversation with fake housemate, Jon. It is not the first time ThinTallTony will deny his marriage since the show started over a month ago. We have video proof here: