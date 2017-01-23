JUST IN: LAUTECH announces resumption after 8 months strike

The management Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has announced that the institution will resume studies on January 27 after being closed down for over 8 months.

The closure of the institution over non-payment of staff salaries had led to series of protest by students.

The University in a statement however said it would begin examinations on February 13.

The statement read, “All staff and students are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Students are to note the following for compliance:

* Friday, January 27: Resumption

* Friday. February 3:

Revision week ends

* Friday. February 10: Lecture free week ends

* Monday. February 13:

2015/2016 Harmattan Semester Examinations begin

All students who are yet to complete their registration are to ensure that they do so and pay their tuition fee during the revision week.”

