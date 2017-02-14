The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. See Barack Obama’s lovely Valentine message to his wife, Michelle

Immediate past President of the United States, Barack Obama Wednesday shared a tweet to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day.

2. ALERT! ‘How Buhari’s signature was forged to sell $19m stolen crude oil to China’ – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma on Tuesday alleged that a top official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation attempted to forge the signature of President Muhammadu Buhari to sell $19 million worth of crude oil in China.

3. Donald Trump yet to tweet about phone call to Buhari hours after

US President Donald Trump has remained unusually silent about his phone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

4. Nigerians should be getting ready to see the President – Presidency

Senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has said Nigerians should be ready to see the President soon.

5. Youth kill soldier, injure 2 others in Benue

Irate youth in Oleigada Ikolo community of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue on Saturday killed a soldier during a fight involving some youth of the local government and soldiers.

