[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Murray-Bruce reacts to Sheriff’s emergence as PDP Chairman

Unlike the PDP governors who have vowed not to cooperate with the party’s newly-restored Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has made his stance known and it’s that of peace and unity.

The Senator released a brief statement making clear his position on the judgement of the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday:

“Concerning the PDP, the current bickering is childish and irrelevant. I am not in support of anymore litigation. We will work with Ali Modu Sheriff and go to a convention. Right now, PDP is on a course towards destruction and abiding by the judgement of the court is the only thing that can save us. In the first place, it is never the job of the judiciary to choose the leader of a party. I therefore call an end to the fighting. And I am supporting Ali Modu Sheriff because it is the only way to preserve the party. Right now, what Nigeria has is a one-party state – there is no opposition. Enough is enough. The is the time for PDP to unite, we are a formidable force!”

The power tussle in the opposition party was rested yesterday when the Appeal Court dismissed Senator Ahmed Makarfi as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate Chairman of the party.

Governor Ayodele Fayose spoke on behalf of the other governors in the party on Friday. He said the judgement was an assault on the will of the people and would be appealed at the Supreme Court.

