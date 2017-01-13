Opinion

Is MMM’s return on Friday the 13th ill fated?

Let’s be honest. Oyinbos have their own jazz and superstitions. One of such is Friday the 13th. It is supposedly a day that brings ill luck. Or so they say. If you are one of those who believes in numerology, then you should know that according to the proponents, the number 13 carries with it sheer bad luck. This year 2017 has two Fridays, Jan 13th – today -and October 13th.

Fun fact: “In 1976, New Yorker Daz Baxter was apparently so afraid of Friday the 13th he decided the safest place to stay was his bed. Mr Baxter was killed when the floor of his apartment block collapsed that day.”

What on earth has this got to do with MMM?

Well, the popular Ponzi scheme that has overtaken banking in Nigeria crashed. Actually, technically, the managers of MMM – Sergei and co- suspended its operations at a time when money was critical to survival: before Christmas. They did say they would resume in the new year, on January the 14th. Which is tomorrow. But Nigerians are generally a fearful lot, and they don’t play with money. Certainly not in a recession.

Participants were not sure whether the Ponzi scheme had crashed under the pretext of ‘suspension’, seeing as it crashed in SA and Zimbabwe. So the operators thought to surprise everyone and resume a day early.

But who knows whether this is just the fulfilment of prophecy, as Elnathan tweeted below. Could it be the comeback before the final collapse?

We watch and wait.

