Payporte and #BBNaija are wrong | Kemen didn’t just break house rules, he committed a crime

We have just got news that Payporte says that the disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen was thrown out of the house because he had “infringed on” Big Brother house rules by willfully groping female housemate, Tboss without her consent while she was passed out/asleep.

You see, that’s a problem. What Kemen did that night on the show constitutes sexual harassment and should be prosecuted (provided Tboss is interested in pursuing that option). Touching a woman without her consent, kissing a man on his lips without his consent or any such unapproved sexual behaviour is predatorial and should be punished.

The organisers of the Big Brother show did alright yesterday by ensuring that he was disqualified as opposed to simply being evicted and that was a good statement on their stance.

However, with this position espoused by Payporte (and by extension, Big Brother), it appears that we need to revisit the issue to make sure that his disqualification does not just mean that we have one more sexual predator roaming our streets.

It’s almost clear that the house rule in question, from their response, does not mean a law that prohibits sexual abuse/harassment of other housemates because then “Big Brother would have seen something wrong with what” Debbie Rise did as well. They evidently do not and that’s another thing: should we be asking to know what these Big Brother house rules are?

If they have not seen it yet, here’s notice to Big Brother and Payporte: what Kemen did to Tboss was not just a violation of house rules, it was a violation of Tboss’ body and we sure hope she has been given the option to pursue legal redress against Kemen irrespective of whatever dent this may bring to the image of the Big Brother show.

It’s just the right thing to do.