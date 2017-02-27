PDP wins Rivers legislative re-run election

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the Rivers legislative re-run elections in Rivers State.

The re-run elections were conducted in Etche/Omuma federal constituency seat and Etche state constituency 2 seat.

According to Professor Shola Omotola, Jerome Eke of the PDP polled 15,221 votes against APC’s 6,220 votes to win the Etche/Omuma federal constituency seat.

The PDP also won the Etche state constituency 2 with 4,162 votes while APC had 1,618.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has commended INEC for conducting a free and fair election.

He said this on Sunday while speaking at a thanksgiving service in the state capital, Port Harcourt.

Wike boasted that the PDP will win whenever a free and fair election is conducted.

“They should forget about this state. No matter the level of security force, they cannot snatch Rivers State. Whenever a free and fair election is conducted in Rivers State, PDP will win. There is no other party here in Rivers State,” he said.