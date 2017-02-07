Presidency not being honest with Nigerians on Buhari’s health – Tsav

A Commissioner at the Public Compliant Commission in Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav on Monday expressed disappointment with the Presidency for refusing to tell Nigerians the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tsav stated this in an interview with Daily Trust.

- Advertisement -

“It is natural for the president like any other human being to fall ill but what is bothering us is that the Presidency should be able to tell us exactly what is happening,” he said.

It will be recalled that President Buhari was expected to return to the country on Sunday but requested an extension of his leave so he could receive his test results from his doctors.

On Monday, acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, while fielding questions from statehouse correspondents on Buhari’s health said the president was in good condition.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

N2.9bn presidency honoraria budget can feed North-East IDPs – Ben Bruce

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaja Tracklist: Presidency not being honest with Nigerians on Buhari’s health | Boko Haram attack Yobe villages | More stories

“The President is hale and hearty” | Osinbajo speaks about his phone call with Buhari (WATCH)

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

I am in no position to disclose Buhari’s health status – Osinbajo

[The Presidential Blog] This Nigerian has proof the Presidency lied about the photos they posted

What President Buhari’s personal doctor told me – Garba Shehu

We don’t even know where our President is, protesters lament

Loading...