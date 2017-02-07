Presidency not being honest with Nigerians on Buhari’s health – Tsav

A Commissioner at the Public Compliant Commission in Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav on Monday expressed disappointment with the Presidency for refusing to tell Nigerians the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tsav stated this in an interview with Daily Trust.

“It is natural for the president like any other human being to fall ill but what is bothering us is that the Presidency should be able to tell us exactly what is happening,” he said.

It will be recalled that President Buhari was expected to return to the country on Sunday but requested an extension of his leave so he could receive his test results from his doctors.

On Monday, acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, while fielding questions from statehouse correspondents on Buhari’s health said the president was in good condition.

