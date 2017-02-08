Senate can approve Buhari’s vacation extension without sitting – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday said the Senate does not need to sit to approve President Muhammadu Buhari’s vacation extension letter.

Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

He was responding to insinuations that the Senate may not approve the extension of Buhari’s vacation period since it is on recess.

According to him, the senate does not need to sit to validate the letter.

Enang said the most important thing was to communicate with the Senate.

It doesn’t require a `yes’ or a `no’; it is to inform it.

“What is important is that there is a communication with the senate.

“Once the communication is received by the senate and the House of Representatives, through their respective presiding officers, that settles it,’’ the presidential aide said.

When asked why there was no timeframe for the extension, he said, “this question will not be answered until the senate sits.

“But, I want us to look at the Constitution because the Constitution says what should be done is notification.’’

President Buhari had informed the Senate of his intention to take a 10-day vacation in the UK through a letter.

He however sent another letter requesting an extension of his vacation.

The Senate acknowledged receipt of the letter on Tuesday.

