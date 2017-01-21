The News Blog

Those wishing Pres. Buhari evil should repent – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has called on those spreading rumours against his principal to receive grace to repent.

Adesina’s call followed a rumour that Buhari had died in a UK hospital.

A rumour already debunked by another media aide to Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu.

“Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent,” Adesina tweeted.

