Pres. Buhari is not DEAD, he is alive and well – Garba Shehu

Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu on Saturday night debunked rumours in the media (not YNaija) that President Muhammadu Buhari has died.

Following reports that President Buhari may have died in a UK hospital, the presidential media aide has come out to refute the story.

Shehu stated this on Twitter saying Mr. President couldn’t be in two places at the same time.

He said, “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

“He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!

 

