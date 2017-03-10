UPDATE: Buhari meets Osinbajo, others, says “I’m feeling much better”

By Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a meeting with top government officials led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting is holding inside the First Lady Conference hall.

Security operatives barred journalists from covering the meeting which was supposed to be open to the press.

The Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad, quoted the president as saying, “I am feeling much better”.

I am pleased I am back, I am feeling much better now. – President Buhari pic.twitter.com/GvQpU2mcQi — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 10, 2017