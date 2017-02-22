UPDATE: What Buhari told Gov. Ganduje

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday spoke with Kano governor, Umar Ganduje.

Buhari, who extended his appreciation to Nigerians for their goodwill and prayers, said his condition has improved.

The president spoke over the phone for about three minutes in vernacular with Ganduje, while a prayer session was going on at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

When Ganduje inquired, “How are you feeling now Your Excellency? Buhari responded, “Alhamdulillah (all praise be to Allah)”.

During the prayer session, which was broadcast live by local radio stations in Kano, Ganduje told the President that Islamic scholars and Imams in Kano were praying for his speedy recovery.

On hearing this, the President remarked “Maa shaa Allah”, meaning, “God willed it”, an Arabic phrase used to show appreciation for a person or happening and is evoked upon hearing good news.

Ganduje, said it was obvious that from the voice of the President, his health had greatly improved.

“We prayed for Buhari to win and he won. It is now mandatory on us to rally round his government and pray for his well-being”, Ganduje remarked.

