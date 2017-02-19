We killed no IPOB member in Rivers – Army

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that its men killed 11 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on January 20 during a solidarity rally for US president, Donald Trump in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Army’s spokesman, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said the army adhered strictly to rules of engagement in spite of provocation from some IPOB members.

He said troops from its 29 Battalion were only deployed to assist other security agencies to prevent possible breakdown of law and order during the rally.

“The attention of 6 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation by one Emma Powerful, who claimed that soldiers killed 11 IPOB members during Jan. 20 rally.

“The allegation is false, malicious and existed in the figment of imagination of Mr Powerful, who claimed to be the Publicity Secretary of IPOB.

“Despite all provocative attempt occasioned by the stoning of security agents and smashing of commuters’ windscreen, troops refused to be cajoled to fire a single shot.

“In spite of the provocation, the violent protest was only subdued with the use of tear gas while arrests were made by a sister security agency with no casualty recorded on either side,” he said.

Iliyasu dismissed pictures and videos put on Social Media, saying they were old materials picked from IPOB archives.

The spokesman said the army would no longer tolerate any spurious and unfounded allegations aimed at injuring its image and reputation.

“We wish to inform the public that the allegation is untrue and so, should be dismissed as mere propaganda by the separatist group.

“We wish to restate our total commitment to the protection of lives and properties within the division’s area of responsibility.

“To this end, Mr Powerful and other like-minded mischief makers are hereby warned that the Nigerian Army will no longer tolerate such allegations.”

