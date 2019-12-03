5 Things that Should Matter Today: Super Falcons star Chiamaka Nnadozie named Best Female Goalkeeper in Africa

Kano government transmits fresh bill on creation of four new emirates

Weeks after a Kano State High Court nullified the creation of four emirates by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano State Governor has transmitted a fresh bill for the creation of four new emirates.

The Governor who said that the Kano state executive council discussed an “age-long clamour” for the establishment of additional emirates in the state with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new emirates, said the new bill transmitted on Monday December 2 endorsed the establishment of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye emirates.

Onyema’s passport seized by EFCC after being indicted for fraud

Embattled chief executive officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema’s passport has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after being indicted for bank fraud and laundering over $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents which he allegedly used in buying aeroplanes.

Super Falcons star Chiamaka Nnadozie named Best Female Goalkeeper in Africa

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named the best goalkeeper in Africa, and the 14th best goalkeeper in the World by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The 18-year-old who caught the attention of many at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year, made three appearances for the Super Falcons at the tournament including the 2-0 win over South Korea, where she became the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Women’s World Cup.

Opponents of Hate Speech Bill are pretenders – Senator Aliyu Abdullahi

Deputy chief whip of the senate, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi has lashed out at those opposing the controversial hate speech bill he is sponsoring.

The lawmaker who described opponents of the bill as pretenders who claim they are protecting freedom of speech, alleged that some elements with strong bias capable of escalating ethnic and religious violence are infiltrating the media.