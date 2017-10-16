6 killed as suspected herdsmen attack Plateau village

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least six people in Taagbe, a village in Bassa local government area, Plateau.
A witness, Sunday Yari said among those killed were five adults and a teenager.
He said the attackers, who came with sophisticated weapons, moved from one house to another.
Highlights:
- “They razed down a lot of houses and destroyed properties worth millions of naira,” he said.
- Yari wondered why the attacks were being casually carried out in spite of the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the local government by the Plateau government.
- “It took the grace of God for me to escape. From my hideout, I watched them killing my aged father and two younger ones. I couldn’t act because I was not armed,” he said.
- The spokesman of the Plateau state police command, Tema Tyopev said the sad incident happened on Saturday night.
- “There was an attack on a village in Bassa local government area; six persons were killed, five others injured,” he told reporters.
- He said those who sustained injuries were receiving treatment at Inos Hospital, Miango in the local government area.
- The police spokesman said no arrest had been made but that efforts were in place to track those behind the attack.
1 Comment
This guy with a gun,to Buhari is a good and obedient citizen but those people demanding or agitating for their right without any weapon are terrorists.