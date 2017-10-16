6 killed as suspected herdsmen attack Plateau village

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least six people in Taagbe, a village in Bassa local government area, Plateau.

A witness, Sunday Yari said among those killed were five adults and a teenager.

He said the attackers, who came with sophisticated weapons, moved from one house to another.

Highlights:

“They razed down a lot of houses and destroyed properties worth millions of naira,” he said.

Yari wondered why the attacks were being casually carried out in spite of the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the local government by the Plateau government.

“It took the grace of God for me to escape. From my hideout, I watched them killing my aged father and two younger ones. I couldn’t act because I was not armed,” he said.

The spokesman of the Plateau state police command, Tema Tyopev said the sad incident happened on Saturday night.

said the sad incident happened on Saturday night. “There was an attack on a village in Bassa local government area; six persons were killed, five others injured,” he told reporters.

He said those who sustained injuries were receiving treatment at Inos Hospital, Miango in the local government area.

The police spokesman said no arrest had been made but that efforts were in place to track those behind the attack.