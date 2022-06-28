APC denies alleged ₦6.5tn budget for Bola Tinubu; Tonto Dikeh says the time is now for youths to participate | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

APC denies alleged ₦6.5tn budget for Bola Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

APC denies alleged ₦6.5tn budget for Bola Tinubu

A document alleged that an obscene amount of money was designated for vote-buying and compromising staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the judiciary and others.

But in a statement, the party’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said there was no truth in the story, describing it as a figment of the imagination of opposition party members.

“Indubitably, the document is the handiwork of very sick elements of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a desperate quest for unmerited electoral advantage by attempting to smear our party with wrongdoing.

“In their zealous attempt to mud-sling, the document’s authors senselessly alleged that our party proposes to apply nearly half of the country’s entire 2022 budget to buy votes.

“How in the world does a government operating a national budget of ₦17 trillion dole out ₦6.5 trillion to rig elections? It clearly betrays the authors’ extreme ignorance of the complexity of the systems and processes for appropriation and utilisation of state funds.”

Suspected memory disorder forced ex-CJN Tanko to quit

Justice Tanko Muhammad bowed out of office with one and half years to his statutory retirement on health grounds. He would have retired on December 31, 2024.

The Nation reports that Muhammad, who was appointed in 2019, had been battling with a memory disorder, making him unable to fully discharge his responsibilities.

It was also reported that the ex-CJN could no longer cope with the rigours of the bench, especially legal research.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, 67, the second most senior justice of the Supreme Court has stepped in as Acting CJN. He took the oath of office before President Muhammadu Buhari to run the Judiciary while awaiting the Senate’s confirmation of his appointment as the 22nd CJN.

CDS Irabor says Zamfara governor lacks power to license arms

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor Monday faulted the directive by Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle to residents to bear arms in a bid to protect themselves against bandits.

Irabor said, “If what I read is true, I do not also think that the governor has the power to instruct the commissioner of police to issue licences, because the commissioner of police does not have the powers to issue licences.”

According to him, the 1999 Constitution only gives such power to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Irabor said, “I believe that, in my view, it is not the right way to go. Of course, there are actions that members of the security agencies and the armed forces, in particular, the police and other security agencies, are doing to address insecurity in Zamfara and its environs.

“Beyond that, of course, there are other legal issues, other issues of governance, issues that the government could have addressed using the instrumentality of the law that are available for him to bring greater peace and security.”

Herdsmen kill bus conductor over death of 2 cows in Badagry

There was a protest Monday in the Agemowo community, Badagry, Lagos, after two herdsmen killed a man for knocking down cattle.

It was reported that the driver of a J Five commercial bus was coming with speed from Mile 2 while the two cows suddenly crossed the expressway. As soon as the accident happened, their headers at Agbo-Malu began to chase the bus.

The driver escaped unhurt while the bus conductor who was still on the bus tried to escape but he could not run much when he was caught by the herders and killed.

This caused young men and women to gather to avenge the death of the conductor. The youths who were seeking justice refused to allow police to take the remains of the conductor to the mortuary until the arrival of Col. M A ABBA, the Commanding Officer of 243 Recce-Batallion Barracks.

The commanding officer appealed to the youths and members of the communities and assured them justice would be served.

Tonto Dikeh says the time is now for youths to participate in politics

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Rivers, Tonte Ibraye, presented Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections, which she announced saying:

I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye (@TonteIbraye), the Governorship candidate for ADC, Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate. We are looking at investing in social protection, creating a social value system & increased women’s inclusion in governance. Tonto Dikeh

Now, she is asking more youths to be part of the process and go get their PVCs.

She wrote on Instagram:

“We can’t continue to lament about the state of our “NATION”, While we recline on our couches doing nothing or chanting and clamouring for change only behind our keypads. DEAR YOUTHS, ONLY OUR ACTIONS, NOT EMOTIONS, CAN DELIVER THE “NIGERIA” WE SEEK. The Goal is to trigger more “Youths” and “Women” into active politics and decision-making. Dear youths THE TIME IS NOW. DO YOU HAVE YOUR PVC?”

Earlier she wrote:

“I ALONE CAN NOT CHANGE THE WORLD, BUT I CAN CAST A STONE ACROSS THE WATERS TO CREATE MANY RIPPLES. Never Doubt that a small group of THOUGHTFUL, COMMITTED CITIZENS CAN CHANGE THE WORLD. Indeed, it is the only thing that EVER HAS. Please join and work with me as we make this history together. Let’s get to work.”