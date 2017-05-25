Attacks on Fani-Kayode shows Northern youth are brainwashed – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday asked the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) to stop its verbal attacks on former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the group was being sponsored to attack Fani-Kayode and other Southerners in support of the Biafran struggle.

It stated, “We are watching the situation with kin interest but we warn the Arewa Youth Forum and their sponsors to stop attacking Femi Fani-Kayode.

“‎IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not fold their arms and watch a sponsored group like Arewa Youth Forum to insult Chief Femi Fani Kayode or any Southerner, who is standing against the injustice inflicted on the citizens by the Northern oligarchy.”

The statement added that “the attack on Femi Fani Kayode and the governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose by some sponsored groups and Youths from the Northern part of Nigeria, is a clear indication that the youths in Arewa land are brainwashed totally by their politicians, irrespective of their suffering in that part of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we in IPOB want to let the world know that we are in full support of the brave outspoken men like Femi Fani Kayode, Gov. Ayodele Fayose and those who stood their ground without fear or favour to speak out against the Northern Nigeria injustice.

“These men of honour in the persons of Fayose Ayodele and Femi Fani kayode deserve the respect of all not condemnation because they stand for justice and equity.

“Let it be noted by all in Nigeria, that IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans are not cowards to antics of the North and its agents like the paid gangs of Arewa Youths Forum and other groups in the North who were brainwashed by northern politicians since the creation of this contraption called Nigeria.”

He further claimed that “Buhari is the number one hater of the Igbos because he has been showing his hatred on Igbo people since he started and all and sundry knows that his actions on Igbo people speaks louder than his voice.

“There is no doubt that his actions against the people from Igbo extraction always proves that he has a deep hatred on them.

“In 1984 when he toppled the democratically elected government in Nigeria led by Alhaji Shehu Shagari, he openly detained the former vice president of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme and other prominent politicians from Igbo extraction in maximum prison and kept those politicians from other part of Nigeria mostly those from the North in a house arrest because they are not Igbos.

“In a similar vein, we call on Igbo politicians under name of World Igbo Congress who scheduled to sit in Enugu on Saturday 27th of May 2017 to deliberate on how Buhari’s administration will give them appointment in his government to desist because we in IPOB are not fighting for appointment in Nigeria government rather total liberation from this prison called Nigeria”.