#BBNaija: Emmanuel breaks down in his diary session and still feels sad

Emmanuel‘s emotional side was revealed today at his diary room session with Big Brother. The 24-year-old accomplished model broke down in tears as he contemplated his relevance on the show, and how he is perceived by those who are watching with high expectation from him.

Recalling what Ebuka said to him during the Sunday Night Live Eviction show, he sought after Big Brother’s advise whether he should play another character alien to his true nature, or keep being true to himself. Ebuka Sunday, had asked Emmanuel to define an entertaining housemate, a question that came as a direct shot to Emmanuel himself.

Emmanuel has not exactly being an entertaining housemate, since the start of this season, Asides his relationship with Liquorose, he hardly delivers any content. He has shown poor dexterity in his ability to work the reality TV cameras. Perhaps he shines brightest when he is on the runway, but reality TV drama doesn’t really seem to be his forte. Yet he has survived this long, without question.

So when Ebuka raised the question, the truth may have hit him hard, and it came pouring out today during his diary room session. Reflecting on his position in the show and his supposed lack of entertainment value, Emmanuel asked Big Brother for some closure on Ebuka’s statement and Big Brother gave him a big brother like advise.

He told Emmanuel that he was selected for a reason, and should remain true to the person that Big Brother selected to be on the show. Emmanuel noted that he hates failing at something, and the possibility that he is failing to live up to Big Brother’s expectation is killing him inside.

Before the end of the session, Big Brother was able to cheer him up a little, but his mood in the house has not exactly been vibrant. It would be interesting to see how he would cope moving forward, especially considering Big Brother asked his closest friend and girl friend, Liqourose, to ignore him till her next diary room session.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor September 14, 2021

#BBNaija: Angel makes a bad move, at a bad time

One of the most loved contestants on the Big Brother Naija show this season, Angel, made her first bad move, ...

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

#BBNaija: Some of the strong characters up for eviction may not get past this week’s eviction

It’s Monday in the Big Brother Naija house – a way of saying it’s another day of nominations. Having a ...

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

BET Africa’s first original drama series Isono celebrates the 200th episode milestone

It might be the beginning of the end for Simon as he confesses all to Mother Mary ISONO, BET Africa’s ...

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

#BBNaija: Saga may have just made a rival of his worst nightmare, Pere

Of all the housemates on the Big Brother Naija show this season, the one person that seems relatively unwise to ...

Chinedu Okafor September 12, 2021

#BBNaija: Jaypaul and Jackie B unsurprisingly exit the show

Tonight marked the seventh Sunday since this season of the Big Brother Naija show began, and as is routine with ...

Chinedu Okafor September 12, 2021

#BBNaija: The excitement over the Cross and Angel ship may be a bit too premature

Last night, the contestants on the Big Brother Naija show were treated to a good time by Big Brother in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail