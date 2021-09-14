BBNaija: Emmanuel breaks down in his diary session and still feels sad

Emmanuel‘s emotional side was revealed today at his diary room session with Big Brother. The 24-year-old accomplished model broke down in tears as he contemplated his relevance on the show, and how he is perceived by those who are watching with high expectation from him.

Recalling what Ebuka said to him during the Sunday Night Live Eviction show, he sought after Big Brother’s advise whether he should play another character alien to his true nature, or keep being true to himself. Ebuka Sunday, had asked Emmanuel to define an entertaining housemate, a question that came as a direct shot to Emmanuel himself.

Emmanuel has not exactly being an entertaining housemate, since the start of this season, Asides his relationship with Liquorose, he hardly delivers any content. He has shown poor dexterity in his ability to work the reality TV cameras. Perhaps he shines brightest when he is on the runway, but reality TV drama doesn’t really seem to be his forte. Yet he has survived this long, without question.

So when Ebuka raised the question, the truth may have hit him hard, and it came pouring out today during his diary room session. Reflecting on his position in the show and his supposed lack of entertainment value, Emmanuel asked Big Brother for some closure on Ebuka’s statement and Big Brother gave him a big brother like advise.

He told Emmanuel that he was selected for a reason, and should remain true to the person that Big Brother selected to be on the show. Emmanuel noted that he hates failing at something, and the possibility that he is failing to live up to Big Brother’s expectation is killing him inside.

Before the end of the session, Big Brother was able to cheer him up a little, but his mood in the house has not exactly been vibrant. It would be interesting to see how he would cope moving forward, especially considering Big Brother asked his closest friend and girl friend, Liqourose, to ignore him till her next diary room session.