TECNOxBBNAIJA: Phantom X spurs inner creativity in housemates

It was yet another Thursday games night on the BBNaija Season 6 show with TECNO and it was a very creative one. As you know, TECNO has been on the Season 6 journey with the housemates since it began and they have not disappointed. With the TECNO Phantom X dolling out incredible pictures of the housemates, who wouldn’t want them to be part of something huge.

As always, the Head of House read the instructions of the task to the housemates and they were excited by what they heard. The task was very unique to the brand as the star of the show was the TECNO Phantom X. The housemates were to create a colorful, exciting and engaging product story with the Phantom X as the main focus.

To achieve the day’s task, the housemates were divided into 4 groups beginning with the Unique Letter X. They were grouped into:

Team Xcellent: Emmanuel, Jackie B, Jaypaul.

Team Xceptional: Angel, Saskay, Nini.

Team Xclusive: Queen, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Yousef.

Team Xtraordinary: Saga, Cross, Pere.

The task was in two-folds, photos and videos. The Phantom X smartphone was used as props during the shoot and also as the main tool, with the housemates adding a bit of flavor to the mix.

Dressed in their assigned costumes the housemates were tasked to create an exciting product story that reflected the themes of their costumes, while spotlighting the features of the device. It was really beautiful to see the contestants tap into their inner creativity and create beautiful videos with the TECNO Phantom X.

Once done with the videos, the teams settled in to edit their video footages and images into one major product video per team, after which they had to wait painstakingly as their fates were decided.

After much deliberation, Team Xcellent claimed the victory, as the best team to create colorful and engaging videos with the TECNO Phantom X. And their reward was a cool whopping sum of 1.5million Naira to be shared among the winners. With all the work they put in, they deserved to be rewarded.

But the excitement was not done with yet. TECNO had another surprise up their sleeves for their online audience. Fans were asked to vote for the housemate deserving of the title of ‘TECNO Phantom Star’. At the end of the voting period, the housemates with the highest votes, Whitemoney and Liquorose, were rewarded with the sum of 200,000 Naira each. It was truly a night of rewards for creative talents.

It was an all-out fun time with the task and we can’t wait to see what Big Brother will throw at us on subsequent task days.