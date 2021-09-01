BBNaija: Tega gets a lot of heat over cheating conspiracies in her marriage

In this season of the Big Brother Naija show, Big Brother decided to include two married people in the game show, Niyi and Tega. Anyone familiar with the history of the Big Brother Naija show, would know that the house is not exactly the most ideal place for a married person to be.

Given the nature of the show, and the fact that Big Brother Naija sells because of its raunchy content amongst other things, it’s not advisable that a married person audition for the show, but alas people are not really keen on receiving advice. The plight of Thin Tall Tony comes to mind, when you think of how a person lost favor in the eyes of spectators. And his down fall on the show was as a result of his marriage which he tried to hide.

Given how much people, particularly Nigerians, hold in high regards, the sacred institute of marriage, you are not going to win any points in the eyes of the Big Brother Naija audience being a married person on the show who fully participates. The case of Mike the previous two season, was the exception, but Mike had an impressive level of self control.

For Niyi, this season, we didn’t see enough of him to make an accurate assessment, but for Tega, this past week has put her in an awful predicament, to which degree she is vehemently unaware of. Last night, a clip of her and Boma kissing under the sheets surfaced, and to say fans of the show were not pleased would be saying the least.

Tega who has been one of the more iffy housemates in the house, may have as well signed her eviction notice with that move. To make the matter worse, she was caught on camera stating that she doesn’t care what her husband thinks of how she is relating with the guys in the house. “If I go outside and my husband say he’s not marrying again, I say ah ah, na me get the fame, an me get everything.” She said to some of the housemates in the garden.

Her crime from yesterday, through today has been infidelity and pride, two things Nigerians don’t take kindly to. While many are not pleased with her behavior in the house, there are some that have sympathized with her, owing to the fact that Tega’s marriage was already probably in a complicated state before she came into the house. Point in case was the statement her husband released, explaining that he had already hurt her in the past by cheating on her. And in the statement he also explained that he is fine with what she is doing in the house, if it is to get back at him. He ended by declaring his love for her regardless.

However, many fans are still of the opinion that if she didn’t want to continue with the marriage any longer, it would have been better that she got a divorce that sully a custom people venerate. In the end, the whole event has hurt whatever little chance she had of winning the money, and in hind sight, it would be more of a surprise than Maria’s exiy, if she is not evicted this Sunday.