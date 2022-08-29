BBNaijaS7: Week 5 Live Eviction Show

As the race for the N100 million grand prize continues, all Big Brother Naija Season 7 Housemates were put up for possible eviction this week, with the exception of Chomzy, the Head of House, and Eloswag, the Assistant Head of House.

Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7, which began with 28 housemates, has now seen eight evictions and 1 disqualification.

Following the merging of both levels, Big Brother reversed the HOH’s veto power to nominate housemates for possible eviction.

As a result, all housemates were asked to nominate a male and a female contender for possible nomination.

In an unexpected twist, Big Brother canceled the nominations and announced that all housemates, except the HOH and the DHOH, would be up for possible eviction.

Big Brother Naija Season 7 level-up housemates who faced eviction in week five included Chichi, Adekunle, Doyin, Hermes, Rachel, Sheggz, Amaka, Allysyn, Bella, Diana, Dotun, Giddyfia, Deji, Bryann, Daniella, Groovy, Phyna, Modella, and Chizzy.

Hours to the live show, other fake housemates Deji, Chizzy and Rachel were instructed to not come forward if an announcement of a “fake housemate” is made.

During the live eviction show, Ebuka asked that the fake housemate walk forward, and when Modella did, the entire house was shocked.

Ebuka then announced that Modella had been evicted from the show.

A month ago, Modella and Deji joined the show as fake housemates. Although their duties were not made clear, Modella failed Big Brother’s first task.

Remember how the housemate was told to stir some mayhem on the Beauty and Groovy ship, a duty she thought was too difficult to complete?

Aside from her botched mission, Modella’s time on the show ended on an exciting note thanks to her “situationship” with Bryann.

In addition, Modella received a part in a Showmax Original for winning the streamer’s challenge.

Amaka receives a strike

Some drama went down before the live eviction show as Biggie issued Amaka a strike.

Amaka received a strike for persistently violating the house rule on the use of the microphone. Biggie spoke to Amaka and the other Housemates about her repeated violations of microphone etiquette. After reminding her of her previous offenses, Biggie eventually invited a Ninja to give Amaka the rulebook.

Before Biggie made his decision, Amaka read from page 20 of the rule book, under the heading “Batteries.”