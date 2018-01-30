The Big 5: APC to present report on true federalism, INEC not comfortable with number of registered parties, and other stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should be monitoring today.
The All Progressives Congress is to present the report of its panel on true federalism to members of the public on Wednesday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission has said the number of political parties may cause problem in the 2019 general elections.
The commission said “so far, 68 political parties had been registered.”
The national electricity grid collapsed six times within a period of eight days this month, latest data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria has revealed.
According to the generation statistics of the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, an arm of the TCN, the national grid collapsed six times between January 1 and January 8.
Amnesty International (AI) has accused the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) of killing dozens of villagers in airstrikes on villages troubled by communal violence.
A report by the spokesman of Amnesty International, Isa Sanusi released yesterday, but embargoed for 00.01 GMT Tuesday 30 January 2018, said at least 35 people were killed by the air strikes.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that Nigeria’s political parties, including the ruling APC, the main opposition PDP and others are weak, unstable, lacking functional party apparatus, and also suffering from low organizational capacity and internal democracy.
And then stories from around the world….
The escalating campaign by President Donald Trump and his allies against the Russia investigation hit a new peak of intensity Monday.
A Russian Su-27 jet performed an unsafe intercept of a US Navy surveillance plane while it was flying in international airspace over the Black Sea Monday, three defense officials told CNN.
The Trump administration has declined to impose sanctions against companies and foreign countries doing business with blacklisted Russian defense and intelligence entities.
“Dignity is priceless,” read the signs as thousands of employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees march through central Gaza City.
They fear Washington’s recent decision to withhold $65m (52.5m euros; £46m) in funds could affect their positions as well as basic services which most of them, as refugees, rely on.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s deputy director, whom US President Donald Trump repeatedly accused of political bias, has resigned.
Andrew McCabe was pressured to quit by FBI Director Christopher Wray in advance of an inspector general report examining the agency, reports CBS News.
