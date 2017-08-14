The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Osinbajo is a mere figurehead, he is not in control – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo as a “mere figurehead” who is not in charge of the country.

2. Jonathan was not competent in anything, he is the worst – Balarabe Musa

Former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa has condemned former President Goodluck Jonathan for claiming that his administration was sound economically.

3. Jonathan is shameless for saying he fought corruption – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof Itse Sagay has condemned former President Goodluck Jonathan for claiming his administration fought corruption.

4. Assign portfolios to newly appointed ministers | Reps tell Osinbajo

Some members of the House of Representatives have called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to assign portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers.

5. Ignore quit notice by Niger Delta militants | PANDEF tells Yorubas, Hausas

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum(PANDEF) has urgd Yorubas and Hausa to ignore the quit notice issued to them by militants in the Niger Delta.