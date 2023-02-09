Bill Gates finds love again just two years after his divorce

US business magnate and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has apparently found love again after being divorced for almost a year.

The 67-year-old billionaire is reportedly in a relationship with Paula Hurd, the widow of Mark Hurd, the former co-CEO of Oracle, who passed away in 2019.

Both Gates and Paula are rumored to have been avid tennis fans for quite some time. In addition, they have reportedly been spotted visiting the same events.

The two were reportedly spotted at the Australian Open in Melbourne and Sydney last month.

“They’re inseparable,” a friend of the couple was quoted to have said.

“They’ve been together over a year and she’s always described as a “mystery woman,” but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship.”

Paula, now 60 years old, has two kids with her late husband.

The widow is a former IT executive who is now involved in event planning and philanthropy.

After 27 years of marriage and 34 years of knowing one other, Gates and Melinda announced their separation in May of 2021.

After a seven-year courtship, they wed in 1994, and have since welcomed three children into the world: daughters Jennifer and Phoebe and son Rory.

The billionaire acknowledged his “grief” at the breakup of his marriage but said that he and his ex-wife remain on good terms.

“We have a super important, complex, close relationship where we’ve chosen to work together. And I’m very happy that we get to work together. I’m also grieving the same way she is,” he had said.

In November, there were reports that Melinda is dating Jon Du Pre, the former Fox News reporter.