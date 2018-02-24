‘Black Panther’ rakes in $500 million at the global box office, Boko Haram kidnap schoolgirls from Dapchi and, other top stories that drove conversation this week

These are the stories top ten that drove conversatition this week.

After a five-year absence, the Catholic Church announced its return to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

A delegation of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, led by Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Cornelius Omonokhua appeared at the expanded National Executive Committee and quarterly meeting of CAN for the amendment of its constitution in Abuja.

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna has suspended the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, for six months.

This is three days after the faction, known as Kaduna Restoration Group, issued him a query and suspended three of his aides for 18 months.

The faction led by it’s leader, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North Central) had accused El-Rufai of “anti-party activities and anti-human activities”.

Meanwhile, Hunkuyi accused El-Rufai of personally supervising the demolition of his property used as the secretariat of a faction of the APC in the state.

Senator Shehu Sani also told his colleagues that El-Rufai allegedly led a team of soldiers and policemen to 11, Sambo Road, Kaduna to demolish a house belonging to Hunkuyi.

Sani noted that it had become obvious that members of the APC in Kaduna “cannot accommodate somebody who has the tendencies of Adolf Hitler, Mobutu Sese Seko and Nebuchadnezzar.”

Then, El-Rufai has sued Shehu Sani before the state high court.

The governor is seeking N500 million damages from the Senator for each of the four alleged offences, one of which is defamation of character. The total damages being sought amounts to N2 billion.

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has advised the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide a better choice for Nigerians.

Babangida spoke in Minna while receiving members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Disney and Marvel Studios‘ “Black Panther” has hauled in half a billion dollars at the global box office just one week after debuting in U.S. theaters.

The latest estimate from the House of Mouse shows the superhero movie’s worldwide ticket sales climbing to $520.1 million through Thursday.

“Black Panther” has now earned $292 million in U.S. theaters, topping the seven-day sales for “Marvel’s Avengers” and taking the crown for the best North American opening week for a Marvel Studios film.

“Black Panther” can also claim the fourth-best first week at U.S. theaters ever, according to Disney.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has said the Federal Government will not sell refineries.

Kachikwu said rather than selling off Nigeria’s ailing refineries, the Federal Government will ramp up investments such that new refineries will be built across the country.

While we hope for the return of the Chibok girls, dozens of schoolgirls have been declared missing after an attack on a girls’ school in Dapchi, Yobe, with residents telling they were kidnapped by the members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram who carried out the attack on Monday.

94 students were declared missing out of which 48 had been found as of Wednesday night.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has said the government would need more time to assess the situation around the community where the schoolgirls were reportedly kidnapped.

“On the issue of the number of missing girls, we cannot give what we are not sure of, until we hear from their parents, we cannot say this is the number,” Mohammed told newsmen shortly after he arrived at Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Thursday afternoon.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his apology for the attack which led to the abduction.

Buhari apologised in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He described the incident as a “national issue.”

Singer Banky W has announced the dissolution of Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) as a record label.

In an Instagram post, Banky W said the outfit has now been restructured to involve in marketing, advertising, public relations, branding, shooting of television commercials and documentaries.

He named DJ Xclusive, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru, and Adesua Etomi as the first set of clients of the company.

INTELS Nigeria Limited has paid $42.6 million (N13.2 billion) to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA)’s Single Treasury Single Account (TSA), NPA Managing Director Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman said.

She told members of the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee probing the strain in relationship between the two organisations, that the company after receiving termination notice from the Agency, wrote to apologise for not complying with the TSA and the new sharing formula.

“The implementation of TSA by the Federal Government compelled the authority to remit revenue generated directly into government coffers while NPA in turn pays agency fees of 28 percent of whatever was generated to INTELS,” she said.

Public speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye has said he will be running for president in 2019.

Durotoye, 46, declared his intentions on Thursday, adding that he has settled for the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

The National Leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote a letter to the party chairman, John Odigie Oyegun accusing him of sabotage.

In the letter where he copied the president, vice-president, senate president and speaker of the house of representatives, Tinubu said Oyegun was sabotaging his job of reconciling aggrieved party members.

In that light, President Buhari met with Oyegun. The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa.