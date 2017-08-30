Boko Haram insurgents abduct 9 in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents have kidnapped 9 people in two separate attacks in Borno.

Local vigilantes said one person was killed and two injured in the attacks.

They said five members of a family were kidnapped along a highway, 50 kilometres outside the city of Maiduguri.

“Five members of a family were abducted today near the town of Dikwa by Boko Haram terrorists,” Babakura Kolo, a member of a militia fighting Boko Haram told AFP.

“The hostages included a woman, her three young daughters and sister,” he said.

Ibrahim Liman, another vigilante member said the victims were heading to Maiduguri under a military escort when their car broke down.

“While the driver of the vehicle was trying to fix the car, Boko Haram terrorists appeared from the bush and seized them,” Liman said.

He said the driver however managed to escape.

