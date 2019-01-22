Breaking News! Experience the Boost Wave

Article

What if you could fly simply by leaping? What if you only had to take one step to be two steps ahead… or above? Fascinating, isn’t it?

Fantasy has become reality with the new DStv Step Up & Boost offer. DStv subscribers who are on Access, Family and Compact packages can now upgrade to the next subscription package and get boosted to an even higher package for a whole month.

Here’s how it works:

  • If you are on DStv Access and you upgrade to the Family package for N4,000*; DStv will boost you to the Compact package worth N6,800 p/m

 

  • If you’re on the Family package and step up to Compact for N6,800*, you will get a BOOST to Compact Plus package worth N10,650 p/m

 

  • Compact subscribers are not left out; step up to Compact Plus for N10,650* and DStv will BOOST you to DStv Premium – the #1 Entertainment Destination worth N15,800 p/m

 

DStv Step Up & Boost offer is first-of-its-kind that gives all active and disconnected DStv Access, Family & Compact customers the opportunity to pay for an upgrade package and enjoy Premium shows, football games available ONE package higher for a whole month.

DStv Step Up & Boost is a limited-time offer. Don’t wait. Don’t hesitate. Go ahead and upgrade your DStv subscription to get boosted.

*Boost takes place within 48hrs of upgrade | *Only existing customers as at 13th January, 2019 qualify | *HD Access fee required for Explora/XtraView users. Terms & Conditions Apply

Visit www.dstv.com/stepup for more information. Follow the conversation online with the hashtag #DStvStepUpBoost and @DStvNg on Twitter, Facebook and @DStvNigeria on Instagram

 

 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

