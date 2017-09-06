Buhari’s minister seen initiating a 2019 presidential campaign for Atiku

The minister of woman affairs, Aisha Alhassan in a video was seen starting a campaign for former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

In the clip, Alhassan appeared to have led a delegation on a visit to Atiku.

Addressing Atiku in Hausa, the minister said the delegation came to rejoice with him over the health God has given him.

“Mr President, our father, Nigeria’s president for 2019. God willing, in your presence today are your people who have been placed under your care for forever,” she said.

“They’ve come to pay tribute and greet you for the Sallah celebrations and also to rejoice with you for your health.”

