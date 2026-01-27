Chude’s book tour goes to London and Manchester

AMVCA 2025 Wows with Big Wins and Bigger Smiles. Check Out The Winners of the Event

Chude Jideonwo has announced the dates of his book tours in London and Manchester this year.

The author has revealed that he will be in London at the Africa Centre, SE1 0BL, on March 6, 2026, and in Manchester at Backyard Africa Restaurant, M25 9JZ, on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Like previous editions, these two will see Chude engage guests to have wholesome, deeply human conversations about mental health, resilience, and what it truly means to build a meaningful life in a new land.

It will also feature a book reading with Chude, who will read from his new book, ‘How Depression Saved My Life.’

To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/Power2ThriveLondon or https://bit.ly/Power2ThriveManchester.