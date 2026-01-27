theme-sticky-logo-alt
Chude’s book tour goes to London and Manchester
January 27, 2026

by YNaija
Chude Jideonwo has announced the dates of his book tours in London and Manchester this year. The author has revealed that he will be in London at the Africa Centre, SE1 0BL, on March 6, 2026, and in Manchester at Backyard Africa Restaurant, M25 9JZ, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Like previous editions, these two...
Angelique Kidjo, Johnny Drille featured in the song by Kizz Daniel entitled “Police”
AMVCA 2025 Wows with Big Wins and Bigger Smiles. Check Out The Winners of the Event

Chude Jideonwo has announced the dates of his book tours in London and Manchester this year.

The author has revealed that he will be in London at the Africa Centre, SE1 0BL, on March 6, 2026, and in Manchester at Backyard Africa Restaurant, M25 9JZ, on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Like previous editions, these two will see Chude engage guests to have wholesome, deeply human conversations about mental health, resilience, and what it truly means to build a meaningful life in a new land.

It will also feature a book reading with Chude, who will read from his new book, ‘How Depression Saved My Life.’

To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/Power2ThriveLondon or https://bit.ly/Power2ThriveManchester.

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Abuja is at a Standstill as FCT Workers’ Strike Enters Week Two
