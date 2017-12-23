[The Church Blog] Turn Up: High Impact Praise Blast is here

High Impact Planet Amusement Park since its conception in 2015 has continually served us a yearly dose of entertainment of all kinds; one of which is an evening of Christian worship. Tagged High Impact Praise Blast, the evening of Christian entertainment features all the very best in terms of Christian music. The High Impact Praise Blast might not be one of the most talked about events in Nigeria, but they have not ceased in serving us this yearly meal of fine worship.

The event will hold at the newly constructed state of the art multimedia outdoor stage with a capacity of over 50,000 located at KM 12, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Opposite MFM Prayer City on December 26, 2017.

The free show kicks off at 6 pm but the gate opens by 5 pm and runs till the next morning.

Music ministers on the performance line up include Vashawn Mitchell, Bukola Bekes, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Bola Are, Chioma Jesus, Senwele Jesu, RCCG Praise Team, Baba Erujeje, Yetunde Are, Daystar Choir, Yaw and The Lagos City Chorale with Special Appearance by Bishop Mike Okonkwo.

Buses to convey participants to and fro the venue will be made available at Berger, Ojota and Mowe. Security of life and properties is also a priority so, you have nothing to worry about.

This event is powered by High impact Planet and Solution Media.