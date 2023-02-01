Comedian Akpororo calls out POS agents over exorbitant charges

Akpororo, a well-known comedian, has criticized POS agents around the country for charging excessive fees for their services.

Like many Nigerians, Akpororo seems frustrated with the current state of affairs, especially the new redesign of the Naira, which has led to a severe shortage of the currency.

The Funny Man claims that POS agents in Nigeria are now in direct competition with God for tithes since they want 10% of any funds transferred through their service.

He said: “How much is God collecting? 10 percent. People wey dey do pos now don pass God. Them dey share the same power with God.”

Akpororo added a caption that read, “Government, please help us. Nigerians need help, na beg we dey beg.”

In another clip, Akpororo called out filling stations and power authorities, claiming they were working hand in hand.

