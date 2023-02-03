Court fines Oxlade N5m over leaked sex tape

In response to a leaked sex tape, a Lagos court has awarded singer Oxlade N5 million in damages.

On Tuesday, Judge O. A. Oresanya of a high court in the state of Lagos presided over the case.

On February 9, 2022, a recording depicting explicit personal moments between Oxlade and a lady became viral online.

The woman in the viral video had filed a lawsuit for N20 million in damages.

She claimed that by recording their sexual activities without her consent, Oxlade violated her fundamental right to dignity.

During the court hearing, Oresanya described the singer’s act as “despicable, horrifying, disgusting, and classless.”

Oresanya also chastised Oxlade for “disrespecting the legal process” by not appearing in court.

“The action and attitude of the respondent, who is said to be a celebrity, is despicable, horrendous, distasteful, and classless,” the judge said.

“The respondent is admonished strongly to act with utmost circumspection in his relationship with fellow humans, especially the opposite sex. What goes around comes around. I need not say more.”

E. T. Idemudia and O. S. Mabekoje, the claimant’s legal counsel, and U. R. Michael, Oxlade’s legal counsel, decided to settle the dispute amicably by a consent judgment.

The judge ruled that Oxlade must pay the claimant N5 million in damages in two equal installments of N2 million and N3 million.