Did Saraki undermine Osinbajo in his discussions with Buhari?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

In the meeting between Senate President, Bukola Saraki, House Speaker, Dogara, and President Buhari in London, there were discussions about the 2017 budget and that of 2018 as well.

This was revealed by Saraki himself via Twitter, “It was a meeting of substance where we discussed important matters of state. We also discussed the 2017 budget. We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage”

Under Saraki’s leadership, the 8th Senate has posed some challenge to the Buhari administration in some of the Executive’s decisions, most notably the matter of confirming Ibrahim Magu for the EFCC. There was also extended wrangling with respect to passing the 2017 Appropriation Bill, eventually signed by Prof Yemi Osinbajo on the 12th of June, five weeks after Buhari had left the country for London.

In the intervening period, there has continued to be back forth between both arms of Government, and it has taken a particular look, recently, as a direct challenge towards the Acting President, Prof Osinbajo. His argument that Magu may not need to be confirmed by the Senate infuriated the legislators, leading them to demand he apologise. Then there was the matter of his nearly being sidestepped as Acting president on the motion by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, though Saraki was quick to squash that.

There has been no reported public appearance of the Acting President and the Senate President since the signing ceremony of the Budget two months ago, but Saraki has joined the list of senior Government officials who have followed the gates of visits to London opened by Osinbajo on July 11.

Unlike many who have gone to see the President, Saraki did not go there to observe him in high spirits and to gauge his sense of humor: they talked matters of state. They, Saraki and Dogara, did this with Buhari, despite the fact that Prof Osinbajo is THE Acting President.

What, in this context, should be made of the usual understanding regarding chain of command, and the extent of duties involved when there has been a transfer of power. Worth some ponder.