The Thread: “We did not give him benefit of the doubt” | TwitterNG celebrates Dammy Krane’s acquittal

Couple of months ago, Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami on allegations of credit card fraud, identity theft and other charges. The news trended for days, as Twitter NG lacerated him without apology.

Yesterday, he informed us via his Twitter account that the case has been closed. This time around, Twitter NG lost its tongue. In a bid to whip up support, some Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to make his acquittal go viral, while a few have come forward to apologise for criticising Krane in the first place. See below.

Breaking

Reactions:

Why so silent?

The Dammy Krane Viral Challenge

I’m sorry

Peace.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“Am I destined to be a sick cunt all my f_king life”? | Lady berates herself for falling in love with a gold digger

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 18th of August

Entertainment Roundup: Dammy Krane cleared of credit card fraud charges; Meek Mill arrested for reckless motorcycle stunt | More stories