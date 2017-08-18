The Thread: “We did not give him benefit of the doubt” | TwitterNG celebrates Dammy Krane’s acquittal

Couple of months ago, Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami on allegations of credit card fraud, identity theft and other charges. The news trended for days, as Twitter NG lacerated him without apology.

Yesterday, he informed us via his Twitter account that the case has been closed. This time around, Twitter NG lost its tongue. In a bid to whip up support, some Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to make his acquittal go viral, while a few have come forward to apologise for criticising Krane in the first place. See below.

Breaking

Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger. — #ENTERKRANER (@dammy_krane) August 17, 2017

It will also show you who is truly with you, who really cares — #ENTERKRANER (@dammy_krane) August 17, 2017

First i'll like to thank GOD, my family, friends and supporters. Without you guys what is my purpose? — #ENTERKRANER (@dammy_krane) August 17, 2017

Reactions:

Why so silent?

Called Dammy Krane all sorts. Today he is free they act like shit didnt happen — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) August 18, 2017

Amazing how thr news of Dammy Krane beating all charges didnt even dominate a major news cycle. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) August 18, 2017

When Dammy Krane had his issue i was silent cos i always want to act on facts. Today he is a free man. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) August 17, 2017

You guys made threads & memes and swore Dammy Krane was a scammer. The silence of his acquittal is deafening. — Eka (@Lionezz__) August 18, 2017

Why isn't Dammy Krane's victory on the credit card case garnering as much noise? Aye Akamara people. pic.twitter.com/xfzMcoG8Cg — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 18, 2017

The Dammy Krane Viral Challenge

Dammy Krane is a free man, he just won the fraud case leveled against him and #davido is the happiest person right now #congrats pic.twitter.com/fxACovLKlQ — Adamslink Media (@zetbradaily) August 17, 2017

Nigerians are obsessed with this "guilty before being proven innocent" mentality. Dammy Krane's been found NOT GUILTY after being crucified. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) August 18, 2017

When Dammy Krane was accused of credit card theft in the US, it went viral. He's been found not guilty in the court, this must go viral too. pic.twitter.com/EomxUp1T3b — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) August 17, 2017

Dammy Krane has been declared Not Guilty of fraud. Same way the gist that he's a criminal spread, let's spread this one too. Thanks. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) August 18, 2017

They said there's no way good news can spread like bad news, let's prove them wrong. Anywhere you see positive news about Dammy Krane, SHARE — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) August 18, 2017

This may just be the first time positive news is overshadowing negative news. Nice nice. Happy for Dammy Krane. https://t.co/eq9yAVfeio — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) August 18, 2017

Dammy Krane has been declared innocent of fraud in a court in 🇺🇸

Be kind to share this news, let his name trend for this one too. pic.twitter.com/8KyRqEG8qN — Babajide Fadoju (@BabajideFadoju) August 18, 2017

I still think Dammy Krane had some level of complicity but they say he's innocent so I guess he's free — нoсике (@NNwigene) August 18, 2017

Dammy Krane is INNOCENT afterall.

May your name not be ruined in Jesus Christ name. Help me say 'AMIN O' RT — Sir Smiley (@sir_smileey) August 18, 2017

I’m sorry

Dammy Krane has been cleared of any wrong doing by a US court. If you RTd any of the 'He is a criminal tweets', then you need to RT this too — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) August 18, 2017

Dammy Krane was discharged and acquitted. Many of us (me inclusive, I think) owe him an apology. Congratulations man — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) August 18, 2017

We didn't even give Dammy Krane the benefit of doubt (myself included). I apologize — Teniola (@Griffinstreaks) August 18, 2017

Happy for Dammy Krane. Shows the importance of giving people a fair hearing. He would have been burnt alive in Nigeria for far less. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) August 18, 2017

Shalla to Dammy Krane on his acquittal. Blessings. — T. Rankïn' 🤓 (@AfroVII) August 18, 2017

