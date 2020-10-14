EndSWAT: Has the Feminist Coven finally bewitched Nigerians?

by Adewale Alabi

Has everyone noticed how FK Abudu and Kiki Mordi who are mostly given the “controversial” tag seem to be getting a lot of shoutout and love on social media? An interesting developmemt indeed considering barely a few months ago when these women along with a few others were seen as the devil who were trying to corrupt and mislead other women into the witchcraft coven of feminism.

The so-called ‘Feminist witches’ showed up at the #EndSARS protest and have since being the heart throb of many Nigerians. From providing legal services to food and supplies they have made sure protesters get the essentials they need to stay on.

One of the most daring of this is the Feminist coalition who have been able to help raise funds, disburse them as well as give proper accountability for all the funds spent.

Though there might be other groups handling donations, the feminist coalition has stood out most especially because of its accountability. This is progress in a Nigeria where funds for dire issues usually end up in the hands of looters.

This protest may just be the breakthrough needed for Nigerian women to shine as many have spoken on social media as to how they appreciate women leading the fight.

@beejohnson on twitter wrote;

“The same feminist coven your patriarchy fc has been slandering on here, has been on the forefront of these protests; leading, helping, and standing their ground. Know this: Nigeria, and Africa as a whole, would never see progress, until they start to empower their girls & women. “

In another tweet he wrote;

“You don’t need a prophet, or a seer, to know that women are much better leaders than men. YES, THEY ARE! Look at the ladies who have taken charge during these protests. Look at how they’ve been on the forefront of it all; leading, caring, protecting, protesting, fighting, etc.”

Another tweep @maintishe wrote about Nigeria and its unending battle with feminism and why it has to end

“I don’t ever want to hear pim about Nigerian women and feminism again. Women of all different age ranges are on the streets leading these protests, releasing people from prison, organizing money. Not only are they making sure everyone eats, they are making sure we live.”

So what will the fate of the Nigerian feminist be after this is all over? Are they going to be left alone by the patriarchy FC or are they going to remain oblivious to the need for women to be independent and free willed?