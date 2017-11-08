Entertainment Roundup: 2Baba advises Blackface to “stop talking nonsense all the time” | More stories

Catch up on the biggest stories you missed in entertainment yesterday and of course, the ones that unraveled while you slept – and are still causing major buzz this morning.

2Baba finally responds to Blackface’s rants

And Twitter’s new 280-character limit came in handy…

Following Blackface‘s recent harangue on Pulse NG’s Loose Talk podcast, music legend 2Baba Idibia has finally addressed the constant verbal attacks targeted at him.

2Baba‘s former band mate, Blackface had spoken at length of his relationship with the former and had cited many occasions of how he helped build the musical icon – 2face.

Eedris Abdulkareem had also recently made headlines for calling out younger artistes and making disrespectful remarks about their craft.

Teni releases visuals for ‘Fargin’

It was worth the wait, guys!

Instagram sensation and upcoming singer, Teniola Apata will be giving these other artistes a run for their money and she has already made that clear with the visuals for her hit single ‘Fargin’.

Shot by Adasa Cookey in a village setting, Teni incorporates active dialogue in passing the underlying message of the song and it completely works.

Watch Fargin here:

Ever pictured Chidinma as an actress?

Well, no need to stress.

The singer who shot to limelight after winning MTN’s singing reality show, Project Fame in 2010 may have found new interest in Nollywood, and she’s up to a major start.

Chidinma Ekile features as the lead cast in Kunle Afolayan’s new feature film, The Bridge alongside some industry veterans, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Zack Orji, Kunle Afolayan, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami and Lere Paimo.

Watch the trailer here:

Taylor Swift releases album tracklist after internet leak

The tracklist for Taylor Swift‘s coming album ‘Reputation‘ had first leaked on the internet with several Twitter accounts sharing it but Taytay got to work herself by sharing it on Instagram.

The album which is Taylor‘s sixth contains 15 tracks and confirms rumours of her collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The British singer was featured on a track ‘Endgame’ alongside Future.

Reputation will be released in 2 days.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST