Facebook joins hands with partners across Africa for a safer Internet

Celebrating Safer Internet Day (SID) under the connected theme of “Create, connect and share respect: A better internet starts with you”, Facebook today announced a number of partnerships across Africa with over 20 non-governmental organisations and government agencies – with the aim of raising awareness of emerging online issues and helping to explore ways to make the internet safer for all.

Launching a series of initiatives, including a specially created family-friendly animation which directs viewers to the Parent Portal in the Facebook Safety Centre, parents and caregivers can access a variety of information and tips on how to discuss issues of online safety with teens, developed in partnership with safety experts from around the world.

Some of these resources include:

The Facebook Safety Centre mobile friendly and available in over 50 languages, including step-by-step instructional videos – https://www.facebook.com/fbsafety/?fref=ts

Commenting on Facebook’s work as part of Safer Internet Day, Akua Gyekye, Public Policy Manager Facebook, Africa said, “Every day, millions of people across Africa come to Facebook to talk about their special moments and to stay connected with the people they care about. We recognize the important role we play in creating a better and safer online community for all, with this year’s growing partnerships across the continent further demonstrating our ongoing commitment to supporting organisations that raise awareness on these important issues.”

This year in Africa, Facebook is working with partners such as: Rudi International, Internet Society – Uganda Chapter, Watoto Watch in Kenya, Malawi Internet Governance Forum,

Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre in Nigeria, South Africa’s Film and Publication Board, JOXAfrica Association in Senegal, Tech Women Zimbabwe, as well as the J Initiative in Ghana to address the needs and ongoing education of various communities.

W.TEC: Nigeria

“We believe in the positive uses of technology and are happy to play a role in helping to create a better, safer and more productive online community,” says Adeyemi Odutola, Communications Officer at W.TEC. “Safer Internet Day is a great way to create a global conversation about how we make the Internet work better for everyone, especially girls and women.”