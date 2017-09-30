FG will complete the 2nd Niger Bridge – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said the administration will complete work on the second Niger Bridge as well as other federal projects in the Southeast zone.

Highlights:

He gave the assurance during a funeral mass for late Mrs Roseline Akabueze, the mother of Mr Ben Akabueze, the Director-General, Budget Office, Abuja at St Gabriel Catholic Church, Ifitedunu, Anambra.

Osinbajo explained that the FG under President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to completing every federal project in the Southeast especially the second Niger Bridge.

“President Buhari went to China to negotiate with them about the second Niger Bridge and East-West road.

He said that everything has also been put in place to ensure the completion of Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

He restated that one of the cardinal principles of the Buhari administration was fairness, which according to him has offered every political zone the opportunity to benefit from his government.

Dignitaries present include the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, Minister for Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udo Udoma.