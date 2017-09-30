FG will complete the 2nd Niger Bridge – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said the administration will complete work on the second Niger Bridge as well as other federal projects in the Southeast zone.
- He gave the assurance during a funeral mass for late Mrs Roseline Akabueze, the mother of Mr Ben Akabueze, the Director-General, Budget Office, Abuja at St Gabriel Catholic Church, Ifitedunu, Anambra.
- Osinbajo explained that the FG under President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to completing every federal project in the Southeast especially the second Niger Bridge.
- “President Buhari went to China to negotiate with them about the second Niger Bridge and East-West road.
- He said that everything has also been put in place to ensure the completion of Enugu-Onitsha expressway.
- He restated that one of the cardinal principles of the Buhari administration was fairness, which according to him has offered every political zone the opportunity to benefit from his government.
- Dignitaries present include the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, Minister for Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udo Udoma.
we’ve heard talks like this overtime. When will it be a reality, don’t we think that many people are tied of hearing this all the time? Change topic please!!!
is this not a campaign promise??